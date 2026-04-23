Real Estate Trading Exceeds QR400 Million In One Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from April 12 to April 16, 2026, reached QR404,182,279.

Meanwhile, the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period reached QAR 61,599,789.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant land, residences, a residential building, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Shamal, and areas of Al Kharaej, Lusail 69, The Pearl, Ghar Thuaileb, Legtaifiya, Al Meshaf, Al Wukair, and Al Dafna 60.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department between April 05- April 09 exceeded QAR 777 million.