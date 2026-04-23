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Israel Razes 428 Lebanon Homes in Just Three Days
(MENAFN) Israeli ceasefire breaches have leveled 428 residential units across southern Lebanon within a 72-hour window, according to data released Wednesday by Lebanon's National Council for Scientific Research.
The figures emerged from a report unveiled at an event marking the formal launch of a "strategic framework for environmental recovery after the war" — underscoring the scale of reconstruction Lebanon now faces.
Beyond the demolished units, an additional 50 homes sustained structural damage during the same three-day period, the council confirmed.
The data grows grimmer when accounting for the broader conflict. Across 46 days of Israeli military operations preceding the ceasefire, a staggering 17,756 residential units were completely destroyed, with another 32,668 left damaged, the council reported.
On the ground, the Israeli military has pressed ahead with demolishing and detonating homes in several towns it continues to occupy in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's official news agency reported.
Since March 2, Israel's expanded military campaign in Lebanon has claimed 2,454 lives, left 7,658 wounded, and forced more than one million people from their homes, according to official tallies.
Amid the devastation, tentative diplomatic movement is underway. On April 15, Lebanon and Israel convened ambassadorial-level talks in Washington — their first direct negotiations in 43 years.
A second round of discussions is scheduled for Thursday in the U.S. capital, a senior Lebanese official told media.
The figures emerged from a report unveiled at an event marking the formal launch of a "strategic framework for environmental recovery after the war" — underscoring the scale of reconstruction Lebanon now faces.
Beyond the demolished units, an additional 50 homes sustained structural damage during the same three-day period, the council confirmed.
The data grows grimmer when accounting for the broader conflict. Across 46 days of Israeli military operations preceding the ceasefire, a staggering 17,756 residential units were completely destroyed, with another 32,668 left damaged, the council reported.
On the ground, the Israeli military has pressed ahead with demolishing and detonating homes in several towns it continues to occupy in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's official news agency reported.
Since March 2, Israel's expanded military campaign in Lebanon has claimed 2,454 lives, left 7,658 wounded, and forced more than one million people from their homes, according to official tallies.
Amid the devastation, tentative diplomatic movement is underway. On April 15, Lebanon and Israel convened ambassadorial-level talks in Washington — their first direct negotiations in 43 years.
A second round of discussions is scheduled for Thursday in the U.S. capital, a senior Lebanese official told media.
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