Slasher Sequel 'Heart Eyes 2' Gets A 2028 Valentine's Release Date

The slasher horror franchise 'Heart Eyes' is set to return to the big screen with its sequel, 'Heart Eyes 2', which has been scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, 2028, under Paramount Pictures, according to Variety.

Recap of 'Heart Eyes'

The studio will co-produce and co-finance the sequel, while Sony Pictures distributed the first installment, which earned USD 33 million globally against an estimated USD 18 million budget in 2025. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding starred in 'Heart Eyes' as two co-workers who are mistaken for lovers by a serial killer whose calling card is slaying couples on the most romantic holiday of the year. Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster rounded out the cast. It's unclear who from that group is returning for the sequel. Plot details haven't been revealed, either, according to Variety.

Creative Team and Production

Josh Ruben is back to direct 'Heart Eyes 2'. He will also co-write the script with Darcy Fowler from a story by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy. Spyglass Media co-produced and co-financed 'Heart Eyes' and the sequel. Landon and Divide/Conquer will also serve as producers.

Director on Franchise Potential

While the original film received moderate box office success, it was positively reviewed within the horror genre, with critics praising its blend of romance and slasher elements. Ruben had earlier hinted at the franchise's expansion, saying the concept offers "potential for a long life" with sequels and spinoffs, noting that the killer could be placed within different romantic-comedy story structures.

I'll put it this way: You could replicate the structure of any great rom-com, from 'His Girl Friday' to 'Defending Your Life,' and you could drop Heart Eyes into the center of that story, and have him flash and slash about," he said. "That's what's exciting about this: There's an opportunity that we could have whoever the filmmaker was certainly, I'd be interested, genuinely trying to create or replicate that rom-com, or the feeling of a "Bridget Jones" or "Love Actually" or what have you, but actually have those people terrified by this psychopathic killer," according to Variety.

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