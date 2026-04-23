MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edge Total Intelligence Awarded A$1.05 Million Maritime and Aviation Contract Through EdgeTI Australian Business Unit

April 23, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Cross Domain Defense Expansion: Award marks the Company's inaugural entry into the Defense Aviation domain. Execution on Austal Transaction: Latest contract builds on the Collaboration Framework established between Austal Limited and EdgeTI, enacted January 5, 2026. Stacking Momentum: Third contractof A$1.05 million brings the total bookings of EdgeTI WA to A$3.96 million since January 2026.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), today announced that its Western Australia-based business unit ("edgeTI WA") was awarded another contract within the Indo-Pacific Defense sector valued at approximately $1.05 million Australian dollars.

An element of this latest award includes strategic domain expansion centered on the Aviation Life-cycle Fleet Intelligence (ALFI) platform - a sophisticated digital fleet solution purpose-built for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), originally developed through the advanced engineering pedigree of Austal Technology.

edgeTI's CEO, Jason Nichols commented: "Our successful expansion into the RAAF fast-jet community via the ALFI platform demonstrates the cross-domain scalability and adaptability of our technology and mission expertise. By applying the rigorous digital logic of maritime sustainment to high-performance aviation, we believe our Digital Fleet Technology will be a universal force multiplier. This award marks another milestone of our strategy to acquire elite defense capability and rapidly apply it across Sea, Air, and Land domains to solve 'Last Mile' mission readiness."

ALFI was fully transferred to EdgeTI in "the transaction" between Austal and EdgeTI in January 2026. ALFI has been deployed for several years as a high-fidelity "Digital Fleet Maintenance" solution that ensures mission readiness for Australia's critical lead in fighter, managed by International Defence Prime, BAE Systems, through the contracting arm of the Advanced Warfighter Special Program Office (AWSPO).

While currently finalizing the formal novation of the ALFI contract with the RAAF, EdgeTI is already executing critical "Aftercare" and support services via a strategic sub-contract. This ensures the sustainment community and the operator maintain a seamless state of preparedness without interruption.

The total awarded scope covers various maritime activities and the singular aviation program, which encompass software development, integration, and ongoing maintenance and support services.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTITM empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments-delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. With the inclusion of EdgeTI WA and an expanded portfolio of sovereign, defense-aligned technologies, combined with the edgeCoreTM Digital Twin, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)

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