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Syrian President Visits UAE as Part of Gulf Regional Tour

Syrian President Visits UAE as Part of Gulf Regional Tour


2026-04-23 03:13:36
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, marking the third stop in his Gulf regional tour, according to a Syrian news agency.

The president landed in Abu Dhabi alongside an official delegation and was received by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to reports.

The UAE visit follows earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar as part of a broader diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening regional ties.

In Qatar, Sharaa held discussions with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on bilateral relations and developments across the region, according to reports.

A day earlier in Saudi Arabia, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where talks centered on expanding economic cooperation and advancing regional connectivity initiatives.

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