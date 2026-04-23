Telangana BJP Chief Hopes For Peaceful Polls In Bengal, Tamil Nadu

BJP hopes for peaceful polls in Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday commented on the ongoing West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, expressing hope for a peaceful polling process and higher voter turnout. Referring to the election phase underway, he said, "The first phase of the West Bengal elections, and also the single-phase elections for Tamil Nadu today, are being held. We hope that the turnout will be good and there will be peaceful elections, especially in Bengal, because people are afraid to come out and vote freely."

He further added confidence in the election arrangements made by the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying, " I'm sure that the ECI has made arrangements to see that no untoward incident happens and voters come out in large numbers. The results, which are on the 4th of May, should bring a change in both states."

West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29, while the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats.

Rao attacks Mallikarjun Kharge

Meanwhile, on the Election Commission's notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged controversial remarks, Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership. He said, "...it is better that Mallikarjun Kharge retire from politics and should not speak anything... We feel that he is speaking as an instance of Rahul Gandhi. He is not applying his own mind..."

He further alleged political alignment within the Congress leadership, stating, "Kharge's every statement is endorsed by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. EC's notice is not sufficient... Kharge and the Congress Party should be taught a lesson by the people of this country..."

The remarks come after the Election Commission of India issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Kharge seeking an explanation over his alleged controversial comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Tamil Nadu election campaign. (ANI)

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