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Hezbollah Claims Drone Strike on Israeli Position in South Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it carried out a drone strike against what it described as a newly established Israeli military position in southern Lebanon, while the Israeli army stated that the incoming drone was intercepted before causing any impact.
According to reports, the group said the attack targeted an Israeli position in the town of Al-Bayyada. It described the operation as a response to what it called Israel’s breach of the ceasefire and its “continued aggression against villages in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling.”
The Israeli military, for its part, said a “hostile” drone had been launched from south of the so-called “forward defense line” in southern Lebanon. It added that the drone was successfully intercepted and did not cross into Israeli territory, with no warning sirens activated.
Despite a ceasefire that took effect in Lebanon on April 17 following mediation by US President Donald Trump, Israeli forces have reportedly intensified strikes on multiple areas in southern Lebanon, including artillery fire and the demolition of homes and infrastructure.
Since March 2, Israel’s expanded military operations in Lebanon have, according to official figures, resulted in 2,454 deaths, 7,658 injuries, and the displacement of more than one million people.
In parallel diplomatic developments, Lebanon and Israel held ambassador-level talks in Washington on April 15, marking their first formal engagement in 43 years. A second round of discussions is expected to take place in Washington on Thursday, according to a senior Lebanese official speaking to a media outlet.
According to reports, the group said the attack targeted an Israeli position in the town of Al-Bayyada. It described the operation as a response to what it called Israel’s breach of the ceasefire and its “continued aggression against villages in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling.”
The Israeli military, for its part, said a “hostile” drone had been launched from south of the so-called “forward defense line” in southern Lebanon. It added that the drone was successfully intercepted and did not cross into Israeli territory, with no warning sirens activated.
Despite a ceasefire that took effect in Lebanon on April 17 following mediation by US President Donald Trump, Israeli forces have reportedly intensified strikes on multiple areas in southern Lebanon, including artillery fire and the demolition of homes and infrastructure.
Since March 2, Israel’s expanded military operations in Lebanon have, according to official figures, resulted in 2,454 deaths, 7,658 injuries, and the displacement of more than one million people.
In parallel diplomatic developments, Lebanon and Israel held ambassador-level talks in Washington on April 15, marking their first formal engagement in 43 years. A second round of discussions is expected to take place in Washington on Thursday, according to a senior Lebanese official speaking to a media outlet.
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