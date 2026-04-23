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Israeli Strike Kills Lebanese Journalist
(MENAFN) A Lebanese journalist was fatally struck by an Israeli airstrike while working in the field, the Red Cross confirmed Wednesday — the latest casualty in a conflict that has now claimed more than 2,200 lives and uprooted over one million people since Israeli forces dramatically escalated operations across Lebanon beginning March 2, shortly after the outbreak of the Iran war.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency had earlier sounded the alarm, reporting that "Israeli occupation forces are besieging journalists Amal Khalil and Zeinab Faraj, and preventing the Red Cross and the Lebanese army from reaching them." Khalil did not survive.
The bloodshed continues despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took hold on April 16, with Israeli attacks persisting through and beyond that agreement.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency had earlier sounded the alarm, reporting that "Israeli occupation forces are besieging journalists Amal Khalil and Zeinab Faraj, and preventing the Red Cross and the Lebanese army from reaching them." Khalil did not survive.
The bloodshed continues despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took hold on April 16, with Israeli attacks persisting through and beyond that agreement.
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