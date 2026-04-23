Pharming Group To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On May 7

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or“the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms that it will report its preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the first quarter 2026 and provide a business update on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 13:30 CEST/07:30 am EDT.

To participate in the conference call or to watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the links below.

Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

The webcast will also be accessible on the Pharming website at Investors/Financial Documents, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: ...

Media Relations

Global: Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: ...

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)

T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

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Pharming Group to report 1Q26 results_EN_23APR26