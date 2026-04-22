David Vangorden Receives Endorsement“Angel Mom” Agnes Gibboney For Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Nationally recognized "Angel Mom" Agnes Gibboney states "David VanGorden brings the experience, integrity, and commitment needed to represent residents of Rancho Cucamonga."

VanGorden said he was honored to receive Gibboney's endorsement and praised her dedication to community safety and advocacy.

VanGorden recently announced his candidacy for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2, where he will be challenging incumbent Kristine Scott and DeJonae Shaw in the upcoming General Municipal Election on November 3rd 2026.

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement officer and a more than 30-year resident of Rancho Cucamonga. He is running for