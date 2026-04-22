David Vangorden Receives Endorsement“Angel Mom” Agnes Gibboney For Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2
VanGorden said he was honored to receive Gibboney's endorsement and praised her dedication to community safety and advocacy.
VanGorden recently announced his candidacy for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2, where he will be challenging incumbent Kristine Scott and DeJonae Shaw in the upcoming General Municipal Election on November 3rd 2026.About David VanGordenDavid VanGorden is a retired law enforcement officer and a more than 30-year resident of Rancho Cucamonga. He is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2 Kristine Scott
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment