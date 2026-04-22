Tajikistan Reports Uptick In Freight Movement In 2M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Freight turnover in Tajikistan reached 2,4 billion ton-kilometers from January through February 2026, marking a 15.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Data obtained by the Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that the freight turnover totaled 1,2 billion ton-kilometers in February 2026, up 17.5% year-on-year.

For comparison, freight turnover grew by 16.9% in February 2025, while the figures from January through February 2025 increased by 21.2% compared to the same period in 2024.

The data indicates continued growth in transport activity, although the pace has slightly moderated compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan continues to invest in the development of its transport and logistics infrastructure, recognizing cargo transportation as a crucial indicator of overall economic performance and a driver of trade connectivity and economic activity.