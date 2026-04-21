Cafu: 2026 World Cup 'Perfect Moment' For Brazil To Win Again

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Brazil's two-time World Cup winner Cafu said yesterday he believes this year's tournament is the perfect time for the five-time champions to take back the crown for the first time for 24 years.

Cafu was captain when Brazil won their fifth World Cup, beating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 final in Yokohama.

He was also part of the side that beat Italy on penalties to win in 1994 in Pasadena.

“Twenty-four years after the last title win, I think it's the perfect moment for Brazil,” Cafu told reporters in Madrid, where he is attending the Laureus Awards.

“We've also brought in a serial winner of a coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who will add to the greatness of the Brazilian national team.”

Cafu, who was a right-back, said Brazil already had strength in midfield and attack, so Ancelotti had focused on strengthening the defence for this year's tournament to be held in the US, Mexico and Canada.

“Because if Brazil doesn't concede goals in a World Cup, they're sure to score a goal per game,” Cafu said.

He said he hoped Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, a player often embroiled in controversy, would have a strong tournament, saying:“The World Cup is the best way to overcome any kind of controversy.

“In those eight matches (if they reach the final), Vinícius Junior has the potential to show the whole world his worth and what he can do in terms of football.”

Vinícius produced an assist in the 3-1 victory over Croatia in Orlando on April 1, which helped dispel doubts after the defeat against France in another friendly.