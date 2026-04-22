World-Renowned Winemaker Paul Hobbs And TAGWOOD Celebrate The Ancestral Art Of Argentine Open-Fire Cooking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In an exclusive culinary event that beautifully merged the worlds of fine wine and traditional gastronomy, TAGWOOD recently joined one of the world's top winemakers, Paul Hobbs, in California.

The gathering took place at Hillick, a pristine 100-acre property located in Forestville, just a 20- to 25-minute drive from the renowned Paul Hobbs Winery. Typically reserved as a private sanctuary for family, friends, and special guests to hike and be entertained a few times a year, the Hillick estate provided the perfect natural backdrop to celebrate the rich, communal tradition of the Argentine asado.

A Setting Designed for Connection

The event featured a TAGWOOD live-fire outdoor cooking experience - inspired by the rituals of the Argentine gaucho and designed to recreate the essence of fire, food and connection.

For Hobbs, the connection to this style of preparation is deeply personal and historic. Speaking at the event while presenting his highly acclaimed wines, Hobbs recounted his transformative introduction to open-fire cooking in Argentina in 1990 or 1991, during an unforgettable dinner shared with legendary chef Francis Mallmann and Dr. Nicolás Catena.

“From all my experiences in Argentina, it changed the way I think about getting together with family and friends,” Hobbs explained.

He emphasized that open-fire cooking makes the entire process part of the gathering itself.

“Rather than just throwing on some coals, throwing a match on it, boom, and cook it up quick and serve it... it's kind of woven into the whole experience, which I think adds much more richness to everything,” he added.

The TAGWOOD Grill as the Centerpiece of the Experience

The culinary team working the event echoed Hobbs' sentiments, praising the TAGWOOD grill for its seamless integration into the natural surroundings and its intuitive design.

Arriving at the property early last summer, the grill quickly became a major asset. The trained chef operating the grill noted that, despite its impressive size and multiple cooking zones, the setup and workflow feel natural, making it an absolute pleasure to use.

Beyond its functional advantages - which eliminate the need to bend over and help keep tools perfectly organized - the grill also became a captivating focal point for guests.

“It's beautiful to look at. People usually have questions about it... It makes the experience a little bit more exciting,” the Chef Tim Kaulfers remarked.

More Than Food and Wine

At its core, this collaborative event was about much more than food and wine. It was a tribute to human connection and a return to the essentials.

Hobbs pointed out that this method of cooking is deeply ancestral and“in our blood,” putting people directly in touch with nature and a more natural way of preparing a meal.

“People love being around and even watching the process. It's more engaging. It just brings people together,” Hobbs said.

He also noted that the nuances of fire management can be learned relatively quickly through trial, observation, and experience.

A Shared Vision Rooted in Tradition

Representatives from TAGWOOD expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to share their craft alongside such a respected figure in the wine industry.

“We're really happy and we're honored that you guys opened the doors for us to be here and share what we do,” said Matias Casotto TAGWOOD Ambassador during a toast with Hobbs.

The gathering at Hillick ultimately served as a reminder that live-fire outdoor cooking is not only about technique, but also about creating space for people to slow down, connect, and share meaningful time together.

A Reminder to Slow Down

In today's fast-paced world, where people are constantly rushing from one place to another, the event stood out as a powerful expression of a different rhythm - one rooted in patience, presence, and shared experience.

As the TAGWOOD team summarized:

“At the end of the day, the most important thing for us... is that we can share together. It's important that we can take time and enjoy and just be able to spend time with the people that we love.”

About TAGWOOD

TAGWOOD is a leading brand in live-fire outdoor cooking, known for premium materials, functional design, and authentic Argentine grilling tradition-crafted for modern living.