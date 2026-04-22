Is Trump Heading To A Pyrrhic Victory In Iran?

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the war in Iran even before the conflict is over. But despite the killing of the country's leader and seriously degration of its military, there is an argument being made that the Islamic Republic has emerged all the stronger for having simply survived.

Indeed, a phrase that has repeatedly cropped up as the US has sunk more and more military hardware and credibility into Operation Epic Fury is“Pyrrhic victory.”

That term also shows up in Iraq War retrospectives, in postmortems of US operations in Libya and in just about every serious attempt to make sense of the past two decades of Western intervention in the Middle East.

But what exactly is a Pyrrhic victory? And is the US really heading toward one in Iran?

1 king, 2 battles and a rueful remark

Most people use the phrase“Pyrrhic victory” to mean a win that costs more than it was worth to obtain it. That's close enough – but it leaves out a crucial part of the story that makes the concept worth using.

Let's go back to the beginning. In 280 BCE, Pyrrhus, the king of the ancient Greek kingdom Epirus, crossed into what is now southern Italy to fight Rome. He won major battles at Heraclea and then again at Asculum the following year.

But both victories hurt Pyrrhus. His officer corps was getting chewed up, and his best troops came from a small kingdom far from the fighting. They could not be replaced on anything like Rome's scale.