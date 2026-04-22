White House Dismisses Reports Of 35 Day Deadline For Iran Talks, Denies Trump's Social Media Posts Hurt Iran Talks

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House has laid out a series of statements on the ongoing West Asia conflict and negotiations with Iran, stressing that President Donald Trump retains full control over timing, strategy, and pressure measures, including a continued naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is not working with any fixed deadline for Iran's response.

“I am not going to set a timetable for the President,” she said, dismissing reports of a“3 to 5-day deadline” as“not true.”

“The President has not set a deadline himself. Ultimately, he will dictate the timetable,” Leavitt added.

She further said Trump is“satisfied with the naval blockade” and believes Iran is in a“very weak position,” adding that“the cards are in President Trump's hands right now.”

Ceasefire and conflict timeline controlled by Trump

On the duration of the West Asia conflict, Leavitt said the timeline remains open-ended.

“President Trump ultimately will dictate the timeline, and he will do so when he feels it is in the best interest of the United States and the American people,” she said.

Trump posts on Iran“had no negative impact”

Addressing concerns over Trump's Truth Social posts affecting negotiations, the White House rejected any such link.

“Look at where we are right now. The President chose to extend the ceasefire because it's Iran that needs to get its act together,” Leavitt said.

“The short answer to your question is no,” she added when asked if the posts hurt negotiations.

US says it understands Iran's internal power structure

Leavitt said the US and its intelligence community have insight into Iran's decision-making structure.

“The White House and our intelligence community certainly have a good understanding,” she said.

However, she noted that Washington is seeking a unified position from Tehran.

“We want to see a unified response and a unified proposal,” she added, pointing to“different messaging on social media” from Iranian officials.

Iran fractured between“pragmatists and hardliners”

Describing internal dynamics in Iran, Leavitt said the country is divided.

“This is a battle between the pragmatists and the hardliners in Iran right now,” she said.

She added that military strikes are paused under a ceasefire, but pressure continues.

“There is a ceasefire with the military and kinetic strikes, but Operation Economic Fury continues,” she said.

Leavitt confirmed the naval blockade remains active, stating that it continues to restrict movement of vessels to and from Iranian ports.

US maintains control and leverage

The White House asserted strong US leverage over the situation.

“The United States maintains control over this situation and leverage over the Iranian regime,” Leavitt said.

She claimed Iran has been weakened militarily and is under sustained economic pressure.

“They are losing economically and financially every single moment that passes with this blockade,” she added.

Negotiations and flexibility offer to Iran

On ongoing talks, Leavitt said US negotiators have already met Iranian representatives directly.

“We obviously know who we are negotiating with because our negotiating team has sat down with those individuals in person,” she said.

However, she reiterated concerns about internal division in Iran.

“The President is offering them a little bit of flexibility because we want to see a unified proposal,” she added.

Leavitt said Trump has made“very strong red lines very clear,” and the US is awaiting Iran's response.

Caution over Iran's public messaging

On Iranian state media statements, the White House urged skepticism.

“I would caution you to take anything that they say at face value,” Leavitt said.

“What they say publicly is much different from what they concede to the United States and our negotiating team privately,” she added.

| Trump claims Iran 'collapsing financially,' links crisis to Hormuz blockade