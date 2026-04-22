IPL 2026: Did Ravi Bishnoi Take Dig At LSG With Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration? Fans Speculate

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravi Bishnoi caught the attention of the fans and spectators with Digvesh Rathi's famous notebook celebration during the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 23.

The Royals secured their fifth win of the season with a 40-run victory over the Super Giants. After posting a respectable total of 159/6, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's 43-run knock and his unbeaten 49-run partnership with Shubman Dubey (19* off 11 balls) for the seventh wicket, RR defended it by bundling out the LSG for 119 in 18 overs, despite opener Mitchell Marsh's fighting 55-run knock.

Jofra Archer led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/20 at an economy rate of 5.00 in four overs. Nandre Burger (2/27), Brijesh Sharma (2/18), Ravindra Jadeja (1/29), and Ravi Bishnoi (1/23) also played key supporting roles as RR's disciplined bowling effort sealed a comprehensive win.

Also Read: Jadeja dedicates Player of Match award to wife Rivaba after RR win

Bishnoi's Notebook Celebration Steals Spotlight

As the Rajasthan Royals sealed a victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, Ravi Bishnoi's notebook celebration stole the spotlight at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The incident took place in the 15th over of the LSG's run chase when Bishnoi dismissed Himmat Singh for 15 off 15 balls on the third delivery of the over.

As soon as the RR spinner beat Himmat Singh's defence and dismissed him, Ravi Bishnoi apparently turned towards the LSG dugout and mimicked Digvesh Rathi's 'notebook' gesture, pretending to jot something down in celebration by pointing toward his palm and acting as if he was writing, speculating a possible dig at his former team.

The moment of Bishnoi's celebration immediately went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Ravi Bishnoi says you miss, I hit! Waise, yeh celebration kidhar dekhela lagta hai! #TATAIPL 2026 | #LSGvRR | LIVE NOW twitter/hYesuE2eAE

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 22, 2026

Ravi Bishnoi played for Lucknow Super Giants for four seasons from 2022 to 2025, and was the franchise's highest wicket-taker, with 48 wickets at an average of 33.97 and an economy rate of 8.80 in 54 matches.

However, ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Bishnoi was surprisingly released from the LSG squad and eventually picked by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.2 crore at the auction, adding a fresh chapter to his IPL career.

Did Ravi Bishnoi Take a Dig at LSG?

Ravi Bishnoi pulling out Digvesh Rathi's notebook gesture to celebrate his wicket of Himmat Singh has sparked speculations and debate among fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), whether it was a playful tribute to a popular celebration or a subtle dig at his former franchise, LSG, given the emotional context of the fixture.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted to Bishnoi's celebration, with many pointing out that it was a response to LSG's decision to release him and replace him with Digvesh Rathi, while several users felt the gesture symbolised RR spinner 'owning' his former franchise.

Others linked it to a subtle message aimed at the management, with reactions ranging from praise for his confidence to claims of a cheeky on-field revenge moment in IPL 2026.

Ravi Bishnoi doing the Digvesh Rathi celebration at his former home, against his former team of the player who replaced Bishnoi in this team. #LSGvRR

- Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) April 22, 2026

LSG released Ravi Bishoi because of the rise of Digvesh RathiBishnoi mocked him and LSG after taking wicket twitter/BkKIR2JpbP

- adi. (@Hurricanrana_27) April 22, 2026

Is Ravi Bishnoi's celebration for Sanjiv Goenka? ☠️I think so, because last season they released him, and this season he is doing so well. twitter/qfSTmBmI2O

- AK 45 (@ImRo45_Club) April 22, 2026

Ravi Bishnoi just did that notebook celebration to mock Digvesh rathi #LSGvsRR #IPL2026

- Ankil sharma (@ImAnkil0309) April 22, 2026

Ravi Bishnoi owning LSG & Goenka twitter/3BZbeAevdl

- Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) April 22, 2026

That was for Sanjiv Goenka for not retaining him.

- अंकुश (@ankushtweets) April 22, 2026

LSG ne ravi Bishnoi ko retain nahi kiya tha ravi ke digvesh rathi ko retain kiya tha syad chalan LSG ke management ke mhu par kiya h

- Free Radical Scavenging (@freeradicalscav) April 22, 2026

Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent Perfect Message To LSG #ravibishnoi #LSGvsRR #RRvsLSG N (@iamajayjangirr) April 22, 2026

He's just officially signing off LSG From the match and from the contract batau to Bishnoi ka ek over bacha tha uski soch ke fat rahi rhi thi

- Tobu Bolta hai (@TobuAnnaSpeaks) April 22, 2026

In the IPL 2026, Ravi Bishnoi is the leading wicket-taker for the Rajasthan Royals with 11 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 19.36 and an economy rate of 9.26 in seven matches.

Also Read: IPL: Pant admits LSG's batting woes, urges team to stay united