Dubai Metro Gold Line Route Map: 18 Stations, New Interchanges, Etihad Rail Link

Dubai's newly released Rail Network Plan 2032 map has revealed the full route of the upcoming Gold Line, showing a corridor that begins in the historic Al Ghubaiba area and runs across the city to terminate at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The line will pass through key residential and growth hubs across old Dubai, central districts and newer suburban communities.

The map also highlights major interchange points, including connections with the Green Line at Al Ghubaiba, with both the Red and Green Lines at BurJuman, and with the Red Line at Business Bay.

A key feature is its integration with Etihad Rail at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where an interchange station is planned, positioning the Gold Line as a connector between Dubai's Metro network and the wider national rail system. The line also links with Etihad Rail at Meydan, indicating a second integration point along the route.

Here is the map shared by the Government of Dubai Media Office:

Key locations served

The Gold Line connects to both the Red and Green Lines. Further details from the route map show the line moving from Al Ghubaiba through Bur Dubai and Al Satwa in old Dubai, before linking with the Red Line at Business Bay. It also connects with the Red Line at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The route spans 15 strategic locations, crossing several landmark developments, including:

Mina Rashid City Walk Business Bay Mohammed Bin Rashid City Nad Al Sheba Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens Meydan Al Barsha South Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The map also references a high-speed rail corridor running from Ras Al Khor towards areas beyond Expo City. No further details on this high-speed rail component have been disclosed at this stage.

The route details align with how the project has been positioned in official visuals as part of an integrated transport network. The line is designed to run 42km with 18 stations across 15 strategic locations, at a depth of up to 40 metres underground, and is expected to serve 1.5 million residents while supporting more than 55 major real estate developments.

By beyond 2040, the line is projected to carry 465,000 passengers daily, with cumulative economic returns over 20 years estimated at up to 430 per cent, according to project materials, which also describe it as the first fully integrated underground route in the emirate, with a tunnel network twice the length of the existing Dubai Metro tunnels.

The focus on integration comes amid efforts to link different modes of transport across the UAE. Etihad Rail has already announced a network of passenger stations across the country. Authorities have also emphasised that integrating metro, rail and other transport modes will be key to easing congestion, reducing emissions and supporting population growth as economic activity accelerates.

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