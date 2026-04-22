Jumbo Electronics Partners Up With Nsquare Xperts

Jumbo Electronics has announced a partnership with NSquare Xperts, a global digital transformation and enterprise modernisation specialist.

This collaboration represents a step in Jumbo's commitment to enabling enterprise-wide digital innovation and delivering advanced, scalable technology solutions that drive measurable business impact across Qatar's key industries.

The partnership brings together Jumbo's regional footprint, market understanding and enterprise relationships with NSquare Xperts' global expertise in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven modernisation, cloud-native architectures, enterprise business applications, intelligent automation, and low-code transformation platforms.

Through a unified go-to-market approach, both organisations will jointly design and implement comprehensive digital modernisation programmes aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating product and platform innovation, optimising business processes, and strengthening long-term scalability for large enterprises.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on strategically important sectors including retail, real estate, manufacturing, utilities, media, and financial services.

“At Jumbo Electronics, we continuously evolve our enterprise portfolio to meet the dynamic digital requirements of the market,” said Jumbo Electronics vice-chairman and managing director Sajed Sulaiman.“Our

partnership with NSquare Xperts reinforces our commitment to delivering high-impact transformation initiatives that combine global innovation with local execution excellence.”

“Our collaboration with NSquare Xperts reinforces Jumbo's position as a trusted technology transformation partner in the region,” Jumbo Electronics director and chief executive C V Rappai said.“By integrating global digital expertise with our strong local execution capabilities, we are creating a powerful platform to accelerate enterprise modernisation initiatives.”

“This partnership reflects our long-term vision to empower organisations with scalable, secure, and future-ready digital solutions that enhance competitiveness and sustainable growth,” he added.