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Stabilus SE: Invitation To A Web Conference On Q2 FY2026 Results On May 4, 2026
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Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q2 FY2026 results on May 4, 2026
22.04.2026 / 19:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q2 FY2026 results on May 4, 2026 Koblenz, April 22, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on May 4, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q2 FY2026 results. In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company's development in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ends September 30, 2026) by means of a presentation. The H1 FY2026 interim report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at and on May 4, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on May 4, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Information on the web conference: Date: Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Andreas Jaeger (CFO) Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A) Webcast:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: ...
Web: Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: ...
Charles Barker Corporate Communications About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at and. 22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2312910
|
2312910 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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