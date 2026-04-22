IPL 2026: Rathi, Mayank Come In As LSG Elect To Bowl First Against Unchanged RR

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) Digvesh Rathi and Mayank Yadav have come in for Lucknow Super Giants as skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of IPL 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

LSG come into this clash after having lost their last three matches. RR, meanwhile, are coming on the back of losing their last two games. Interestingly, LSG are yet to win at home in this season, while RR have been winless in away clashes.

After winning the toss, Pant said with Rathi and Mayank coming in, M Siddharth and Avesh Khan have gone out of the playing eleven.“We have been in these conditions, still figuring out but we want to put runs on the board. Last few matches have been challenging, but we love the challenges.

“We have to unwind and try and come back. We want some stability, so two changes in bowling. In the top stage, you have to trust all the players. All the love is there for Nicholas Pooran,” he said.

RR skipper Riyan Parag said his playing eleven is unchanged.“ I actually told my boys that I want to lose the toss. I'm happy we lost the toss. I think we batted pretty well, we made some miscalculations in the middle overs.

“But I feel the way Jaiswal and Vaibhav batted with the wickets that they had, I think that was brilliant. The message is that we have to play good cricket for 40 overs. Only then can we expect a win. Hopefully do that tonight,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Mayank Yadav

Impact Substitutes: Himmat Singh, George Linde, M Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, and Abdul Samad

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, and Brijesh Sharma

Impact Substitutes: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yashraj Punja, Shubham Dubey, and Tushar Deshpande