AMERICA's TOP CERTIFIED TAX COACHES LAUNCH IMMEDIATE BESTSELLER: “DETAXIFY YOUR LIFE”
|Angie Bhasin, CPA, CTS
|Gayathri Indrakrishnan, CPA, CTP, MBA
|Anthony Amatore, CTS
|Ira Williams, CTC
|Bev Stitely, EA, CTC
|John Howell, EA, CTP
|Carrie Kiser, EA, CTC, NTPI Fellow
|Katia Wong, CPA, EA, CTP
|Catherine Korelin, EA, CAA, CTS, NTPI Fellow
|Kelly Monahan, EA, CTC, MBA
|Chris Conway, CPA, CTP
|Parmjit Brar, CPA, CTP
|David Boatswain, CPA, CTP
|Robert Newton, CPA, CTC
|David DeJong, CPA, CTC
|Thuy Nguyen, JD, CPA, CTC, CTRS
|Emelie R. Granier, EA, CTC
“DeTaxify Your Life” is the latest in a series of high-impact releases from the American Institute of Certified Tax Planners (AICTP) and their publishing arm, Think Outside the Tax Box (TOTTB), joining the ranks of bestsellers like“Tax Breaks of the Rich and Famous” and“The Tax Detective.” Early readers are already calling this latest book a game-changer for the 2026 fiscal year.
“DeTaxify Your Life” is available now at Amazon.
About the American Institute of Certified Tax Coaches
The American Institute of Certified Tax Planners is an independent, not-for-profit corporation which trains and certifies tax professionals in the philosophy of proactive tax planning. Founded in 2009, AICTP is at the forefront of helping business owners and investors keep more of what they earn. The organization, which administers the Certified Tax Coach, Certified Tax Planner and Certified Tax Strategist designations, upholds a strict Code of Ethics to ensure the highest standards of integrity and excellence among its members. The organization also offers its members a network of resources, ongoing education, and joint venture opportunities.
AICTP is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of Continuing Professional Education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.
Additionally, AICTP is approved by the IRS to provide continuing education for Enrolled Agents, Enrolled Retirement Plan Agents and other tax return preparers. For more information, visit .
Think Outside the Tax Box
Think Outside the Tax Box is the professional journal written specifically for tax professionals looking to go beyond compliance and provide proactive strategic value to their clients. It provides trusted, comprehensive, easy-to-implement tax-reduction strategies from the industry's leading tax experts with the goal of helping tax professionals save their clients thousands of dollars in taxes each year. In addition to the biweekly online magazine with deep dives into different legal tax reduction strategy, Think Outside the Tax Box also has a number of digital resources for tax professionals to help them optimize their practice. Find out more at tottb.
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