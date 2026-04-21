AMERICA's TOP CERTIFIED TAX COACHES LAUNCH IMMEDIATE BESTSELLER: “DETAXIFY YOUR LIFE”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 elite tax strategists collaborate to reveal proactive frameworks that trim tax and let people keep more of what they earn – legally. SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Certified Tax Planners (AICTP) and Think Outside the Tax Box (TOTTB) are proud to announce the release of their latest authoritative guide to financial efficiency,“ DeTaxify Your Life: Trim the Fat from Your Tax Bill and Put More Money in Your Pocket.” On its launch day, April 16, 2026, the book achieved #1 Bestseller status on Amazon across multiple categories, including Taxation, Bookkeeping, and Small Business Taxes. “DeTaxify Your Life” is a collaborative masterwork featuring advice from 17 of the nation's leading tax planning professionals. The book addresses a critical gap in the market: while most small business owners rely on "rearview mirror" tax preparation, this guide provides a proactive roadmap to legally and significantly lower tax liabilities before the year ends. “Tax laws are written to favor people who make money a certain way, and those laws can be quite complicated,” said Dominique Molina, CPA, MST, CTS, and president of AICTP.“Certified Tax Coaches know the laws and how to apply concepts that traditional tax advisors may not even be aware of. This book is about bringing those sophisticated strategies to the everyday business owner.” A Dual-Purpose Resource The book is designed to serve two distinct audiences:

For Small Business Owners: It provides a "cleanse" for the balance sheet, identifying "tax fat" and offering court-tested strategies to protect revenue. For Tax Professionals: It serves as a blueprint for transitioning from standard compliance work to high-value strategic coaching, allowing them to provide transformative results for their clients. The Featured Authors The strategies in this book are authored by a handpicked group of elite Certified Tax Coaches:

Angie Bhasin, CPA, CTS Gayathri Indrakrishnan, CPA, CTP, MBA Anthony Amatore, CTS Ira Williams, CTC Bev Stitely, EA, CTC John Howell, EA, CTP Carrie Kiser, EA, CTC, NTPI Fellow Katia Wong, CPA, EA, CTP Catherine Korelin, EA, CAA, CTS, NTPI Fellow Kelly Monahan, EA, CTC, MBA Chris Conway, CPA, CTP Parmjit Brar, CPA, CTP David Boatswain, CPA, CTP Robert Newton, CPA, CTC David DeJong, CPA, CTC Thuy Nguyen, JD, CPA, CTC, CTRS Emelie R. Granier, EA, CTC

“DeTaxify Your Life” is the latest in a series of high-impact releases from the American Institute of Certified Tax Planners (AICTP) and their publishing arm, Think Outside the Tax Box (TOTTB), joining the ranks of bestsellers like“Tax Breaks of the Rich and Famous” and“The Tax Detective.” Early readers are already calling this latest book a game-changer for the 2026 fiscal year.

“DeTaxify Your Life” is available now at Amazon.

About the American Institute of Certified Tax Coaches

The American Institute of Certified Tax Planners is an independent, not-for-profit corporation which trains and certifies tax professionals in the philosophy of proactive tax planning. Founded in 2009, AICTP is at the forefront of helping business owners and investors keep more of what they earn. The organization, which administers the Certified Tax Coach, Certified Tax Planner and Certified Tax Strategist designations, upholds a strict Code of Ethics to ensure the highest standards of integrity and excellence among its members. The organization also offers its members a network of resources, ongoing education, and joint venture opportunities.

AICTP is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of Continuing Professional Education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

Additionally, AICTP is approved by the IRS to provide continuing education for Enrolled Agents, Enrolled Retirement Plan Agents and other tax return preparers. For more information, visit .

Think Outside the Tax Box

Think Outside the Tax Box is the professional journal written specifically for tax professionals looking to go beyond compliance and provide proactive strategic value to their clients. It provides trusted, comprehensive, easy-to-implement tax-reduction strategies from the industry's leading tax experts with the goal of helping tax professionals save their clients thousands of dollars in taxes each year. In addition to the biweekly online magazine with deep dives into different legal tax reduction strategy, Think Outside the Tax Box also has a number of digital resources for tax professionals to help them optimize their practice. Find out more at tottb.

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CONTACT: Chase W. Marotz...