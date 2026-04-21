Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Eau Claire, Wisconsin Shop, Introducing A Faster Oil Change Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New shop brings speed, transparency, and friendly service to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its Eau Claire shop at 3704 Gateway Dr., locally owned and operated by Ironside Operations. The new location marks the brand's first shop in Eau Claire, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Drivers choose Take 5 because we make car care fast, simple, and easy to fit into everyday life,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change.“This new location in Eau Claire brings a service experience designed around real schedules - so drivers can get in, get out, and get back on the road with confidence.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

“We're excited to become part of the Eau Claire community,” said Anderson Jarman, Owner of Ironside Operations.“Our goal is to be a convenient, reliable stop for local drivers and small businesses and a place they can trust every time they need an oil change.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5/locations.



ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven BrandsTM, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit .







New Take 5 Oil Change in Eau Claire

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