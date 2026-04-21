Awarapan 2 Release Date OUT: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Vishesh Films Lock Date

Awarapan 2 Release Date OUT: Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, has officially locked its release date. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and backed by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films, the sequel brings back a beloved story

The makers of Awarapan 2 officially announced that the film will release in cinemas on August 14, 2026. The update came via social media from Vishesh Films, urging fans to mark their calendars for the Independence Day weekend. The announcement included posters and a behind-the-scenes glimpse of producer Vishesh Bhatt, building anticipation around the project.

One of the biggest highlights of the sequel is the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam, a role that gained a loyal fan base over time. His intense performance in the original film left a lasting impact, and fans have long awaited his comeback to the character. This time, he is joined by Disha Patani, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative. The visuals released so far hint at emotional depth and symbolic storytelling, staying true to the tone of the original.

The original Awarapan (2007), directed by Mohit Suri, may not have been a blockbuster upon release, but it gradually achieved cult status for its storytelling and memorable music. The sequel, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, aims to expand that legacy with a larger canvas and layered narrative. Backed by Vishesh Films in collaboration with Sony Music India, the film is currently in its final stages of production in Mumbai.

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