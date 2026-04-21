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Report Claims UAE Warns US It Could Shift Oil Trade Toward Yuan
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has reportedly warned US officials that it could move away from dollar-based oil trade and potentially use China’s yuan instead, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Citing unnamed US officials, the report said UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama conveyed concerns during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. The discussion was described as signaling that Abu Dhabi could be compelled to explore alternative currencies if regional economic pressures continue to intensify.
The report linked the warning to broader concerns over financial stability in the Gulf, suggesting that sustained regional conflict and its economic impact could strain dollar liquidity and prompt diversification in settlement currencies.
It also noted that the UAE has faced spillover risks from regional hostilities involving Iran and the United States, including threats to infrastructure and security in Gulf states hosting Western military assets.
According to the report, US officials have considered possible financial support mechanisms, including currency swap arrangements, though such measures typically fall under central bank coordination rather than direct Treasury action. However, approval for such steps was described as uncertain.
The broader context includes ongoing debate in Washington about the financial and strategic costs of regional military tensions, with some estimates suggesting significant daily expenditure during periods of heightened conflict.
Separately, commentary from figures associated with Gulf policy circles has reflected growing debate over the presence of US military bases in the region and whether alternative defense strategies or deeper arms procurement partnerships might better serve national interests.
The developments come amid increasing geopolitical friction affecting energy markets, currency stability, and long-standing financial systems tied to global oil trade.
Citing unnamed US officials, the report said UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama conveyed concerns during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. The discussion was described as signaling that Abu Dhabi could be compelled to explore alternative currencies if regional economic pressures continue to intensify.
The report linked the warning to broader concerns over financial stability in the Gulf, suggesting that sustained regional conflict and its economic impact could strain dollar liquidity and prompt diversification in settlement currencies.
It also noted that the UAE has faced spillover risks from regional hostilities involving Iran and the United States, including threats to infrastructure and security in Gulf states hosting Western military assets.
According to the report, US officials have considered possible financial support mechanisms, including currency swap arrangements, though such measures typically fall under central bank coordination rather than direct Treasury action. However, approval for such steps was described as uncertain.
The broader context includes ongoing debate in Washington about the financial and strategic costs of regional military tensions, with some estimates suggesting significant daily expenditure during periods of heightened conflict.
Separately, commentary from figures associated with Gulf policy circles has reflected growing debate over the presence of US military bases in the region and whether alternative defense strategies or deeper arms procurement partnerships might better serve national interests.
The developments come amid increasing geopolitical friction affecting energy markets, currency stability, and long-standing financial systems tied to global oil trade.
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