Over 6,500 Trees Planted In Azerbaijan's Gadabay

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, another tree-planting campaign was organized in the Gadabay district as part of the spring 2026 season of the large-scale "Green Marathon" environmental initiative, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, 4600 Beech and 2000 Eastern plane trees were planted in Shahdag village of Gadabay with the participation of volunteers of IDEA Public Union.

It must be noted that the "Green Marathon", jointly organized by the IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, aims to expand green areas, promote tree-planting traditions, contribute to environmental protection, enrich the country's floral biodiversity, and raise public awareness on the preservation of green spaces.

Within the framework of the campaign, it is planned to plant approximately two million trees across the country during the autumn planting season of the previous year and the spring 2026 season.