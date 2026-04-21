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IPG Photonics To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 5


2026-04-21 08:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (Nasdaq: IPGP) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call to review these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the United States or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived in the investor relations section of the Company's website at ipgphotonics.

About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit.

Contact:
Eugene Fedotoff
Senior Director, Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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