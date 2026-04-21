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Trump Backs Starmer’s Criticism of Mandelson Appointment
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday voiced support for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s acknowledgment that appointing Peter Mandelson as Britain’s envoy to Washington had been a mistake.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump referenced Starmer’s remarks, noting that the British leader admitted to having used poor judgment in selecting his ambassador to the US.
Trump added that he agreed with that assessment, calling the choice a bad one while suggesting there was still an opportunity to move past the issue.
Earlier the same day, Starmer publicly accepted responsibility for the decision and issued an apology, extending it to individuals affected by the crimes of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking before lawmakers, Starmer made clear that beyond procedural matters surrounding Mandelson’s vetting and selection, the core issue was his own misjudgment. He openly stated that appointing Mandelson had been the wrong decision, took full accountability, and reiterated his apology to Epstein’s victims, acknowledging they had been let down.
Mandelson, a veteran political figure often labeled a “spin doctor” and nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness” due to his influence behind the scenes, ultimately saw his long-standing career come to an end. He stepped down from both the Labour Party and the House of Lords.
After taking up the ambassadorial post in February 2025, he was removed from the role in September following revelations from government officials that further details had surfaced about the extent of his ties to Epstein.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump referenced Starmer’s remarks, noting that the British leader admitted to having used poor judgment in selecting his ambassador to the US.
Trump added that he agreed with that assessment, calling the choice a bad one while suggesting there was still an opportunity to move past the issue.
Earlier the same day, Starmer publicly accepted responsibility for the decision and issued an apology, extending it to individuals affected by the crimes of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking before lawmakers, Starmer made clear that beyond procedural matters surrounding Mandelson’s vetting and selection, the core issue was his own misjudgment. He openly stated that appointing Mandelson had been the wrong decision, took full accountability, and reiterated his apology to Epstein’s victims, acknowledging they had been let down.
Mandelson, a veteran political figure often labeled a “spin doctor” and nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness” due to his influence behind the scenes, ultimately saw his long-standing career come to an end. He stepped down from both the Labour Party and the House of Lords.
After taking up the ambassadorial post in February 2025, he was removed from the role in September following revelations from government officials that further details had surfaced about the extent of his ties to Epstein.
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