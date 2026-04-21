HMP Global's LL&M Great Debates 2026 Helps Oncology Clinicians Navigate Complex Treatment Decisions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As treatment pathways in hematologic oncology continue to expand, clinicians are increasingly faced with competing strategies rather than clear consensus. HMP Global's LL&M Great Debates 2026, part of the prestigious Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma (LL&M) Congress, convenes nationally recognized experts to examine these points of disagreement head-on through structured clinical debates.

Taking place June 27–28 in New York City and July 25–26 in Dallas, the program challenges conventional education formats by focusing on how experts differ in their interpretation of evidence and how these differences shape patient care. Formerly Great Debates in Hematologic Malignancies, LL&M Great Debates has evolved into a core extension of the LL&M Congress portfolio, known for advancing high-level oncology education grounded in real-world application.

What is LL&M Great Debates?

Unlike traditional didactic sessions, LL&M Great Debates centers on unresolved questions in care where multiple approaches are supported by data. Faculty present opposing strategies, defend their rationale, and dissect the trade-offs that influence treatment selection in practice.

This format reflects the reality clinicians face: not a lack of information but competing interpretations of it.

Why This Matters Now

Breakthroughs in CAR T-cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, and BCMA-targeted treatments have expanded options across lines of therapy without establishing a single standard approach.

Clinicians must weigh timing, sequencing, patient-specific factors, and access considerations while navigating areas where expert opinion diverges.

LL&M Great Debates 2026 addresses these challenges by helping clinicians:

.Evaluate competing treatment strategies supported by emerging data

.Understand how leading experts approach the same clinical scenario differently

.Apply evidence within the constraints of real-world practice

.Assess trade-offs across efficacy, toxicity, and accessibility

Evidence and Clinical Focus Areas

Sessions focus on high-impact inflection points in hematologic malignancies, including:

.CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibodies compared with transplant in earlier lines

.Sequencing and timing of BCMA-targeted therapies at first relapse

.The role of autologous stem cell transplant in relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma

Each discussion emphasizes how evidence is interpreted in context, particularly when data supports more than one viable path.

Who Is Involved

The program features prominent voices from leading cancer centers, reinforcing the LL&M Congress portfolio's reputation for faculty excellence:

.John Leonard, MD, NYU Langone Health and NYU Grossman School of Medicine

.Joseph Mikhael, MD, MEd, FRCPC, FACP, Chief Medical Officer, International Myeloma Foundation; Co-Chair, LL&M Great Debates

.Jessica Altman, MD, Northwestern University

.Saad Usmani, MD, MBA, FACP, FASCO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

.Elias Jabbour, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

.Catherine Diefenbach, MD, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

From the Experts

“LL&M Great Debates was created to address a critical gap in oncology education, where clinicians are often presented with data but not the context needed to make informed decisions in practice,” said Morton Coleman, MD, Emeritus Chair, LL&M Congress.

“Clinicians today are not asking for more data, they are asking how to use it,” said Joseph Mikhael, MD, MEd, FRCPC, FACP.“The path from research to effective clinical practice is not always clear. LL&M Great Debates helps hematologist-oncologists evaluate differing strategies and apply emerging evidence in a way that improves patient outcomes.”

Event Details

.Event: LL&M Great Debates 2026

.Dates and locations: New York City, June 27–28; Dallas, July 25–26, 2026

.Learn more on the event website

.Rates and registration information

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.

