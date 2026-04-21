Qatar Participates In 38Th Session Of FAO Regional Conference For NENA
Doha, Qatar The State of Qatar participated in the 38th session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for the Near East and North Africa (NENA), held in the United Arab Emarites via video conferencing.
The Qatari delegation was headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani.
The conference reviewed progress on the organization's programs for the 2024-2025 biennium and outlined priorities for the coming phase. Discussions prioritized sustainable agricultural development, climate change adaptation, and the strengthening of food supply chains, while seeking to foster innovation and mobilize financing within the sector.
The State of Qatar has a long-standing partnership with the FAO since joining the organization in 1971. Over the years, Qatar has taken an active role in the FAO's leadership, including its membership in the organization's Council. (
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