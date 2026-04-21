Gen Z Travellers Lead Travel Surge With Focus On Asian Destinations

Gen Z travellers are leading a strong surge in travel demand, with destinations across Asia witnessing significant growth in interest among Indian travellers, according to data shared by Airbnb. The data showed that Gen Z accounted for over 40 per cent of Airbnb's summer searches this year and is the fastest-growing traveller segment, expanding at approximately 60 per cent year-on-year. This generation is increasingly shaping travel trends by prioritising experiences such as concerts, festivals, cultural events and culinary exploration.

Airbnb noted that there is growing interest in destinations across Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. Among these, Osaka recorded over 85 per cent growth in searches, while Tokyo saw an increase of over 90 per cent. Busan emerged as one of the fastest-growing destinations, with over 95 per cent growth in search interest among Indian travellers. The trend reflects broader shifts in travel preferences, driven by factors such as pop culture influence, food experiences and ease of travel.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Country Head, Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, said, "Asia offers something rare: the familiarity of a culture Indian travellers love, and a chance to discover a new destination. That, paired with greater connectivity and the option to plan a meaningful yet short trip during a long weekend, makes Asia even more appealing to Indian travellers. It's interesting to see that Indian travellers are slowly moving beyond the templatized and obvious, both internationally and within India, and proactively seeking destinations that feel more personal, not just popular."

In Southeast Asia, Kuala Lumpur saw over 50 per cent growth in searches, while Bangkok recorded over 35 per cent growth, indicating steady and consistent demand due to strong connectivity and familiarity among Indian travellers.

Group and Family Travel Dominate

The data also highlighted that travel continues to be a shared activity, with nearly 60 per cent of searches driven by group and family travel. Duo travellers accounted for over 30 per cent of searches, underlining the importance of shared experiences while exploring new destinations.

Experiential Travel Boosts Domestic Tourism

At the same time, the trend of experiential travel is also influencing domestic tourism patterns. Within India, travellers are increasingly exploring destinations beyond traditional hotspots. Locations such as Thiruvananthapuram saw over 90 per cent growth in searches, while Jaipur and Meghalaya recorded over 70 per cent growth each. Puri also witnessed an increase of over 30 per cent.

According to Airbnb, this shift indicates a growing preference for destinations offering nature, heritage and cultural richness, both internationally and domestically.

The findings suggest that Gen Z travellers are playing a key role in redefining travel behaviour, with a strong focus on experiences and exploration driving demand across Asia and emerging destinations within India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)