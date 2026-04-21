Kyrgyzstan And Saudi Arabia Give New Impetus To Development Of Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, April 21, received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Bishkek, Iyad bin Gazi Hakim, on the occasion of the presentation of his credentials, and congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The Head of State noted that Saudi Arabia plays an important role in the global political and economic arena, as well as in ensuring regional security.

He emphasized that for Kyrgyzstan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a brotherly country and one of the key partners in the Middle East region.

"Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to the development of political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation with Saudi Arabia, as well as to interaction within international organizations.

At the same time, cooperation within the format 'Central Asia + the Gulf Cooperation Council' is of significant importance for interregional cooperation,” Sadyr Japarov stated.

Furthermore, the President noted that one of the important areas of bilateral cooperation is the promotion of socially significant projects through the Saudi Fund for Development.

"With the support of the Fund, a number of important projects are being implemented in our country in the areas of housing programs, infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. These projects make a significant contribution to improving the quality of life of our people. In this regard, I would like to express our deep gratitude for the provided support," the Head of State said.

He also expressed solidarity with the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia regarding the situation in the Middle East region, noting that Kyrgyzstan strongly condemns any actions that threaten the lives and health of civilians and cause damage to civilian infrastructure.

In turn, the Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and expressed satisfaction with the high level of brotherly relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that in the coming years, bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan will receive a new impetus thanks to the joint efforts of the leadership of both countries.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides expressed readiness for active cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels in the interests of strengthening peace, stability, and sustainable development of interregional dialogue.