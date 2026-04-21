Kazakhstan, Mongolia Stress Importance Of Resuming Direct Air Routes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh have highlighted the importance of resuming direct air routes between the two countries during expanded-format talks in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The heads of state underlined the need to intensify the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, resume air routes between Astana-Ulaanbaatar and Ust-Kamenogorsk-Ölgii, and establish an intergovernmental working group to explore the possibility of launching direct road transport links between the two countries.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Khurelsukh for supporting the opening of a Kazakh consular office in the Bayan-Ölgii region of Mongolia.

The sides also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in agriculture, light industry, digitalization, mining, tourism, transport, and logistics, as well as strengthening interregional ties. Cooperation in education, culture, and tourism was also reviewed.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia increased by 7.7% last year, exceeding $130 million. The parties set a target to increase bilateral trade to $500 million.