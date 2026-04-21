Luotea Plc Will Publish Interim Report Januarymarch On 6 May 2026
Investor News
21 April 2026 at 1.00 pm
Luotea Plc will publish Interim Report January–March on 6 May 2026
Luotea Plc will publish its Interim Report January–March on Wednesday 6 May 2026 at 8.00 am Finnish time. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at
Luotea will host a webcast for analysts, institutional investors and media on 6 May 2026 at 11.00 am Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.
The briefing, held in English, will be hosted by CEO Antti Niitynpää and CFO Mika Stirkkinen.
Webcast
To access the webcast, please go to .
LUOTEA PLC
For more information
Antti Niitynpää, CEO, Luotea,...
Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, Luotea,...
Luotea IR,...
Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea's services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services.
Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company's revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
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