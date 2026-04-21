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Statement by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, on World Creativity and Innovation Day
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 20 April, 2026 - “World Creativity and Innovation Day underscores the vital role of innovation in achieving sustainable development goals. It highlights the importance of empowering innovators and creative individuals, enabling them to turn ambitions into achievements and ideas into success stories that drive national growth and societal progress.
This occasion holds particular significance for our nation; guided by the forward-looking vision and the wisdom of its leadership, the United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its leading global role in fostering innovation and leveraging it as a driver of sustainable economic and social development. In doing so, our beloved nation has been successfully transforming challenges into opportunities and placing innovation at the heart of its strategies, staying ahead of changes and shaping a more prosperous future.
On this international occasion, we at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirm our commitment to advancing our institutional mission of building a robust legislative framework that empowers innovators and nurtures creativity. We also reiterate our dedication to fulfilling our national responsibilities by supporting the UAE’s ambitious development vision and further strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation and creativity.”
This occasion holds particular significance for our nation; guided by the forward-looking vision and the wisdom of its leadership, the United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its leading global role in fostering innovation and leveraging it as a driver of sustainable economic and social development. In doing so, our beloved nation has been successfully transforming challenges into opportunities and placing innovation at the heart of its strategies, staying ahead of changes and shaping a more prosperous future.
On this international occasion, we at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirm our commitment to advancing our institutional mission of building a robust legislative framework that empowers innovators and nurtures creativity. We also reiterate our dedication to fulfilling our national responsibilities by supporting the UAE’s ambitious development vision and further strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation and creativity.”
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