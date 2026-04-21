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Myanmar River Port Fire Kills Two, Injures Many in Sagaing Region
(MENAFN) At least two people are killed and 11 others are injured after a major fire breaks out at a river port in Myanmar’s northwestern Sagaing region, according to local media reports on Tuesday.
The fire erupts on Monday evening at a port near a monastery in Homalin township and quickly spreads across boats and nearby vehicles, according to a news outlet.
Witnesses say the blaze destroys at least 22 motorized boats and two vehicles as it engulfs the area, with fuel onboard reportedly fueling the intensity of the flames and triggering explosions.
Emergency teams and local firefighters rush to the scene, deploying multiple fire engines in an effort to contain the fire. However, residents report that the blaze continues burning into the following morning.
Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started during fuel loading operations, though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the incident.
The fire erupts on Monday evening at a port near a monastery in Homalin township and quickly spreads across boats and nearby vehicles, according to a news outlet.
Witnesses say the blaze destroys at least 22 motorized boats and two vehicles as it engulfs the area, with fuel onboard reportedly fueling the intensity of the flames and triggering explosions.
Emergency teams and local firefighters rush to the scene, deploying multiple fire engines in an effort to contain the fire. However, residents report that the blaze continues burning into the following morning.
Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started during fuel loading operations, though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the incident.
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