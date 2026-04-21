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Deadly Fire Swamp Myanmar River Port, Causing Multiple Casualties

Deadly Fire Swamp Myanmar River Port, Causing Multiple Casualties


2026-04-21 05:05:01
(MENAFN) At least two people have been killed and 11 others injured after a major fire broke out at a river port in northwestern Myanmar, according to reports on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday evening in the Sagaing region at a port located near a monastery in Homalin township. The fire reportedly spread rapidly across boats and nearby vehicles, as stated by local media sources.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the blaze destroyed at least 22 motorized boats along with two vehicles as it engulfed the port area.

Emergency crews and local authorities responded to the scene, deploying multiple fire engines and firefighting teams in an attempt to contain the flames. Despite these efforts, residents reported that the fire continued burning into the following morning.

Preliminary information suggests the fire may have started during fuel loading operations. Large amounts of fuel stored on vessels are believed to have intensified the blaze, leading to explosions that worsened the situation.

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