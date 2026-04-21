Iran Warns Of 'Decisive Response' To US 'Breach Of Covenant': Report

The commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ali Abdollahi, has warned of a strong response to any "breach of covenant" by the "enemy" (US), while praising public support for the country's armed forces, according to Iranian media Tasnim news agency.

Abdollahi said Iran remains prepared to act decisively in the face of threats. "We are ready to give a decisive response to the enemy's breach of covenant," Abdollahi said, as quoted by Tasnim. He also pointed to the strong domestic backing for Iran's military establishment. "The people of Iran, with their enthusiastic and widespread presence in the squares and streets, have not abandoned their support for the armed forces", he added.

Iran Demands Release of Seized Ship

The remarks come as the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded the urgent release of a commercial ship and its personnel following a maritime incident involving US forces. According to a report by the Iranian state media Tasnim news agency, the official reaction follows the boarding and seizure of the Iranian-flagged container ship, Touska, on Sunday.

Tehran has formally denounced the American operation, describing the intervention as a severe escalation in regional waters. The Ministry released a formal statement condemning the "U.S. assault on an Iranian commercial vessel", detailing grievances regarding the seizure of the ship and the reported hostage-taking of its crew and their families. The statement further called for the unconditional return of all individuals detained during the mission. "The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasises the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian vessel and its sailors, crew, and their families," the ministry declared.

As reported by Tasnim news agency, the Iranian government has warned that such actions by Washington threaten to destabilise the Middle East. Placing the blame for any resulting tensions on the US administration, the ministry noted that "the full responsibility for the further complication of the situation in the region lies with the United States".

US Releases Footage of Maritime Operation

These diplomatic demands follow the release of footage by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday, which documented the maritime operation. The video, shared by CENTCOM on X, captures the tactical sequence as Marines departed the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, via helicopter to intercept the container ship within the Gulf of Oman. As the operation progressed, the footage showed personnel fast-roping or rappelling from the aircraft to gain access to the deck of the vessel. This maritime boarding comes amid heightened focus on security and the monitoring of commercial shipping lanes in the region.

Tehran Vows Retaliation for 'Maritime Piracy'

Iran's Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters has since confirmed the action, describing it as an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman. In a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency, Tehran accused the US of "violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy" by firing upon the ship.

The Iranian military further claimed that US forces had been "disabling its navigation system by deploying several of its terrorist marines on the deck", while confirming that the vessel had been seized. Following the seizure, the Iranian military issued a stern warning of a looming retaliation. "We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," the statement added, further escalating the friction between the two nations.

The incident occurs at a critical juncture, as the two-week ceasefire window between the two sides is scheduled to conclude on April 22. (ANI)

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