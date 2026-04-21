Tej Pratap Yadav Attacks Samrat, Rahul, Mamata & More WATCH

Tej Pratap Yadav launched a sharp political attack in Patna, reacting to Samrat Choudhary, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. He also spoke on the failed Constitution Amendment Bill, while targeting Tejashwi Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 0:00 Tej Pratap Yadav's Big Political Attack 0:45 Yadav Attacks LoP Rahul Gandhi 1:48 Spoke on 'Failed' Constitution Amendment Bill

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.