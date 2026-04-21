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Tej Pratap Yadav Attacks Samrat, Rahul, Mamata & More WATCH


2026-04-21 05:01:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tej Pratap Yadav launched a sharp political attack in Patna, reacting to Samrat Choudhary, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. He also spoke on the failed Constitution Amendment Bill, while targeting Tejashwi Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 0:00 Tej Pratap Yadav's Big Political Attack 0:45 Yadav Attacks LoP Rahul Gandhi 1:48 Spoke on 'Failed' Constitution Amendment Bill

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AsiaNet News

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