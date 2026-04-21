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Airport International Group Foundation Releases Impact Assessment Report Highlighting Tangible Community and Employment Outcomes
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) According to the findings, more than 300 beneficiaries participated in Hirfati programs between 2023 and 2025, receiving market-relevant training in fields such as HVAC- air conditioning, mobile maintenance, fashion design and tailoring, programming, occupational safety, and warehouse management.
The assessment revealed a steady improvement in employment outcomes, with 64% of graduates securing employment or generating income through self-employment. A significant proportion of participants, ranging between 34–49%, successfully launched their own businesses. Many beneficiaries reported income levels ranging from JOD 500 to 1,000 per month, reflecting the program’s contribution to economic stability and household resilience.
Commenting on the findings, Chairman of Airport International Group Foundation, Omar M. Masri said, “This impact assessment reaffirms our belief that sustainable development begins with investing in people. The results demonstrate that when individuals are given the right skills, tools, and opportunities, they are empowered to create meaningful change for themselves and their communities. We are proud of what has been achieved through Hirfati and remain committed to expanding its reach within our neighboring community and deepening its impact in the years ahead.”
In turn, Director of Airport International Group Foundation, Zahia Na’san emphasized the strategic importance of the assessment, stating, “This report is a cornerstone of our approach to responsible development. It allows us to measure what truly matters; the real, lasting change in people’s lives. By relying on data, community feedback, and measurable outcomes, we ensure that our programs remain relevant, impactful, and aligned with national priorities. Hirfati represents our commitment to building sustainable opportunities that extend beyond training into meaningful long-term impact.”
The report also underscored the alignment of AIGF’s initiatives with national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), particularly those related to quality education, decent work, gender equality, poverty reduction, and sustainable communities. Through its integrated approach, Hirfati has evolved into a scalable model for corporate social responsibility, combining vocational training, entrepreneurship support, and community engagement within a structured and measurable framework.
Building on the findings of the assessment, AIGF plans to further strengthen employer linkages, enhance post-training support, and expand access to financing and mentorship for graduates, with the aim of ensuring long-term sustainability and continued socio-economic impact. The Airport International Group Foundation remains committed to advancing inclusive growth and contributing meaningfully to Jordan’s national development agenda through strategic, data-driven community investment.
The assessment revealed a steady improvement in employment outcomes, with 64% of graduates securing employment or generating income through self-employment. A significant proportion of participants, ranging between 34–49%, successfully launched their own businesses. Many beneficiaries reported income levels ranging from JOD 500 to 1,000 per month, reflecting the program’s contribution to economic stability and household resilience.
Commenting on the findings, Chairman of Airport International Group Foundation, Omar M. Masri said, “This impact assessment reaffirms our belief that sustainable development begins with investing in people. The results demonstrate that when individuals are given the right skills, tools, and opportunities, they are empowered to create meaningful change for themselves and their communities. We are proud of what has been achieved through Hirfati and remain committed to expanding its reach within our neighboring community and deepening its impact in the years ahead.”
In turn, Director of Airport International Group Foundation, Zahia Na’san emphasized the strategic importance of the assessment, stating, “This report is a cornerstone of our approach to responsible development. It allows us to measure what truly matters; the real, lasting change in people’s lives. By relying on data, community feedback, and measurable outcomes, we ensure that our programs remain relevant, impactful, and aligned with national priorities. Hirfati represents our commitment to building sustainable opportunities that extend beyond training into meaningful long-term impact.”
The report also underscored the alignment of AIGF’s initiatives with national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), particularly those related to quality education, decent work, gender equality, poverty reduction, and sustainable communities. Through its integrated approach, Hirfati has evolved into a scalable model for corporate social responsibility, combining vocational training, entrepreneurship support, and community engagement within a structured and measurable framework.
Building on the findings of the assessment, AIGF plans to further strengthen employer linkages, enhance post-training support, and expand access to financing and mentorship for graduates, with the aim of ensuring long-term sustainability and continued socio-economic impact. The Airport International Group Foundation remains committed to advancing inclusive growth and contributing meaningfully to Jordan’s national development agenda through strategic, data-driven community investment.
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