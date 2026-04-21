Agencies Visit Site To Probe Cause Of Fire At Pachpadra Refinery Unit In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Several investigative and safety agencies on Tuesday reached the site of the Pachpadra Refinery unit in Rajasthan to probe the cause of the fire incident that took place on Monday.

The development led to the postponement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit for the refinery's inauguration.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out in the crude distillation unit (CDU) due to a suspected hydrocarbon leak in the heat exchanger circuit. Emergency response teams managed to bring the situation under control after nearly two and a half hours of firefighting efforts.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), which operates the refinery, confirmed that all affected units were immediately isolated as a precautionary measure. The company stated that the fire remained confined to a specific section and no major structural damage has been reported so far.

In response to the incident, teams comprising internal experts, external technical specialists, and security agencies have been deployed to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause and assess any potential impact on operations.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday visited the site to review the situation. He held a high-level meeting with officials and safety authorities.

Security has been tightened in and around the refinery premises, with restricted access enforced as a precaution.

The refinery, built at an estimated cost of Rs 79,459 crore, is one of the largest industrial projects in the region. The inauguration event, expected to draw a large gathering, has been deferred until further notice.

Authorities have assured that a detailed probe is underway and further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Extensive preparations had been made for the inauguration ceremony. Food was prepared for approximately 200,000 people. Four tons of 'pooris', vegetables, and sweets were ordered. Food packets were intended to be distributed among the people arriving by bus.