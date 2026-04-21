MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) BULL and Fujitsu Sign Basic Agreement to Develop Japan's Unique High-Precision Space Situational Awareness Service

TOKYO, Apr 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - BULL Co., Ltd., a company developing space debris mitigation devices, and Fujitsu Limited today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the development of a high-precision Space Situational Awareness (SSA) service unique to Japan. This service aims to monitor space debris in Earth's orbit, contributing to safe and sustainable space activities. Through the development of this SSA service, both companies will contribute to the realization of Space Traffic Management (STM), which manages artificial satellites from launch to disposal, and aim to establish it as a de facto standard.

Background

In recent years, the rapid expansion of satellite constellations, enabled by the decreasing cost and miniaturization of artificial satellites, has facilitated continuous and high-frequency Earth observation possible by launching multiple satellites into the same orbit. This trend, however, has concurrently escalated the serious risk of collisions between objects, including space debris, due to the increasing congestion of orbital environments. Consequently, establishing high-precision SSA and the subsequent implementation of STM has become an urgent imperative, particularly for national security.

BULL is dedicated to developing“HORN,” a Post Mission Disposal (PMD) device designed to be deployed to prevent rockets and artificial satellites from becoming space debris when deployed. The company also develops technology for acquiring data from rockets, artificial satellites, and their surroundings, thereby promoting practical contributions to space sustainability. Fujitsu, since the 1960s, has been actively involved in the research and development, and social implementation of large-scale data processing platforms and high-precision orbital analysis technologies for space debris and other orbital phenomena. This collaboration between BULL and Fujitsu was initiated through Fujitsu Accelerator, Fujitsu's partner co-creation program aimed at fostering innovation.

Overview of the Collaboration

Both companies will jointly explore a comprehensive service and business model for Japan's unique private-sector SSA service, encompassing the entire process from artificial satellite orbital data acquisition to operational support. Specifically, BULL will focus on building models for high-precision orbital analysis leveraging data obtained from HORN, while Fujitsu will explore the development of a platform for orbital and conjunction analysis compatible with HORN.

Through the development of these services, both BULL and Fujitsu aim to realize effective Space Traffic Management and thereby contribute to the development of safe, secure, and sustainable space activities.

About BULL

With the vision of making the interplanetary travel“the norm” on and off the Earth, BULL is a start-up aiming to provide inexpensive and concise services in space by utilizing“(Re --) Entry” technology into planets. Based in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, the company promotes industry-academia-government collaboration developing a device to prevent the generation of space debris and advancing the development of microgravity experimental satellites and devices for orbital utilization, BULL contributes to the SDGs in the new era of space development.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT, Aerospace & Defence