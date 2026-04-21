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EU Left Calls for Suspension of EU-Israel Deal Over Palestine Petition
(MENAFN) The European Left Alliance on Monday urged EU foreign ministers to immediately suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, citing a citizens’ initiative on Palestine that has gathered over 1 million signatures.
In a joint statement released ahead of Tuesday’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, the alliance said the “Justice for Palestine” European Citizens’ Initiative reached the required threshold in under three months.
The group added that the initiative also surpassed national signature requirements in 11 EU member states, exceeding the minimum of seven needed under EU rules.
“This is the loudest democratic mandate the European Union has received on its foreign policy in years, and it leaves the Foreign Affairs Council with no excuse to delay any longer,” the alliance said.
It accused Israel of continuing “to wage a genocide in Gaza,” expanding “illegal annexation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” and conducting strikes on Lebanon.
The alliance said these actions represent “systematic, documented violations of international humanitarian law, human rights, and of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.”
“The European Left Alliance demands that the Council immediately fully suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement,” the statement added.
In a joint statement released ahead of Tuesday’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, the alliance said the “Justice for Palestine” European Citizens’ Initiative reached the required threshold in under three months.
The group added that the initiative also surpassed national signature requirements in 11 EU member states, exceeding the minimum of seven needed under EU rules.
“This is the loudest democratic mandate the European Union has received on its foreign policy in years, and it leaves the Foreign Affairs Council with no excuse to delay any longer,” the alliance said.
It accused Israel of continuing “to wage a genocide in Gaza,” expanding “illegal annexation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” and conducting strikes on Lebanon.
The alliance said these actions represent “systematic, documented violations of international humanitarian law, human rights, and of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.”
“The European Left Alliance demands that the Council immediately fully suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement,” the statement added.
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