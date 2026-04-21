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Israeli Strikes Kill Six in Gaza as Ceasefire Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) Six Palestinians, including a woman, were killed in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire, according to medical sources and witness accounts, despite an ongoing ceasefire that has reportedly been in place since last October.
Four of the victims were killed in an airstrike on the Al-Amal neighborhood in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Their bodies were taken to Nasser Hospital, according to medical sources.
Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at a group of people in the area, resulting in the deaths of the four individuals.
In a separate incident, another Palestinian was killed when a post office in the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood east of Khan Younis was struck.
Additional shelling by Israeli artillery was reported in eastern Khan Younis, in areas where Israeli forces are deployed. No casualties were reported in that strike.
In northern Gaza, a 30-year-old woman was killed and others were injured after Israeli naval forces reportedly opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Salatin area west of Beit Lahia, according to medical sources and witnesses.
The incidents are being described as further violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
Four of the victims were killed in an airstrike on the Al-Amal neighborhood in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Their bodies were taken to Nasser Hospital, according to medical sources.
Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at a group of people in the area, resulting in the deaths of the four individuals.
In a separate incident, another Palestinian was killed when a post office in the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood east of Khan Younis was struck.
Additional shelling by Israeli artillery was reported in eastern Khan Younis, in areas where Israeli forces are deployed. No casualties were reported in that strike.
In northern Gaza, a 30-year-old woman was killed and others were injured after Israeli naval forces reportedly opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Salatin area west of Beit Lahia, according to medical sources and witnesses.
The incidents are being described as further violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
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