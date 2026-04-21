Coforge Launches AI Solutions Voyager.AI, Flightflex.AI For Airlines

Coforge, an AI-native engineering services firm, announced the launch of two new solutions, Voyager and Flightflex, aimed at helping airlines worldwide improve customer experience and manage operational disruptions.

According to an exchange filing, these purpose-built platforms were designed to address critical commercial and operational challenges, including real-time passenger engagement and automated recovery workflows.

Personalizing the Traveler Journey with Voyager

The first solution, Voyager, enables airlines to activate personalized, one-on-one offers throughout a traveler's journey. By utilizing real-time data and AI-driven decisioning, the platform unifies booking information, loyalty status, and behavioral signals into a single traveler profile. This approach allows airlines to move beyond traditional static segmentation, applying predictive modeling to determine the most relevant messages for passengers across various digital channels.

Erika Moore, Chief Officer, Strategy & Growth, TTH, Coforge, said, "With Voyager and FlightFlex we are enabling airlines to make decisions in real-time. We understand the criticality of engaging at the right time and in the right way."

Managing Disruptions with Flightflex

The second platform, Flightflex, focuses on disruption management caused by weather, air traffic constraints, or infrastructure issues. These disruptions often lead to cascading costs and passenger dissatisfaction. The solution provides a unified, AI-led approach to recovery by combining real-time decisioning with contextually optimized automated rebooking and proactive passenger communication. It manages the entire disruption lifecycle, from initial identification to operational stabilization, including crew re-rostering and aircraft reassignment.

"Our deeply rooted understanding of an airline's operational systems, data flows, and their journey towards driving a more 'retail like experience' for travelers, while navigating their entire modernization journey behind the scenes, is our 'super power'," Moore added.

An Accelerator for Airline Transformation

The company noted that the ability to convert data into individualized engagement has become a necessary differentiator as airlines invest in modern retailing. By integrating agentic AI-led decision support, Flightflex allows for the rapid execution of schedule changes and the rebooking of thousands of passengers in parallel.

"Our AI native platforms allow us to be the trusted accelerator partner of choice in transformation. These bespoke airline solutions built on the travel expertise are designed for revenue and experience outcomes and have proven disruption management capabilities in real-world airline operations," Moore said.

Coforge noted that these solutions integrate seamlessly with core operational systems, passenger service platforms, and digital channels and are engineered to scale across multihub, multi-fleet, and multi-regulatory environments in which airlines operate globally. (ANI)

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