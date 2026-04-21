Azerbaijan Sends New Diesel Shipment To Armenia As Fuel Exports Continue

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new batch of fuel products is set to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Armenia as part of ongoing supply operations. AzerNEWS reports that 16 railway tank cars loaded with diesel fuel are scheduled to be dispatched today.

The shipment will depart Azerbaijan by rail, continuing a series of recent fuel exports to Armenia. Earlier, on April 14, Azerbaijan sent 22 вагons of diesel fuel, while on April 11, another 15 tank cars carrying 887 tons of diesel were delivered.

In total, Azerbaijan has exported 6,312 tons of diesel fuel (including the latest shipment), along with 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

It is worth recalling that on October 21, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev announced the removal of all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. Speaking alongside Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Aliyev noted that the first such transit involved the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Subsequent shipments have included fuel, grain, and fertilizers. On December 18, SOCAR delivered 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 wagons), including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel, were sent.

Further deliveries followed, including 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline on January 11, 4,500 tons of diesel on February 25, and multiple shipments of diesel, fertilizers, and grain throughout March. These included 1,984 tons of diesel on March 5, Russian fertilizers and grain shipments on March 9 and 11, as well as wheat, buckwheat, and fertilizer deliveries between March 24 and 25.

The ongoing shipments reflect a broader shift in regional logistics and economic cooperation, with Azerbaijan playing a growing role as a transit and supply hub in the South Caucasus.