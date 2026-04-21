Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, Mongolia Explore Cooperation In Nuclear Energy

Kazakhstan, Mongolia Explore Cooperation In Nuclear Energy


2026-04-21 03:03:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev and Mongolia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Damdinnyam Gongor discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy and the uranium industry, Trend reports via the agency.

During the talks, the sides focused on cooperation in geological exploration, uranium mining and processing, as well as the exchange of experience in developing sectoral infrastructure and training specialists in Mongolia.

The parties noted their mutual interest in strengthening partnership and advancing institutional dialogue in the field.

The discussions also built on earlier agreements reached during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mongolia in October 2024, when a memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy was signed between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy and the Executive Office of Mongolia's Nuclear Energy Commission.

MENAFN21042026000187011040ID1111008809



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search