403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany, Brazil Urge Stronger Diplomatic Push to End US-Iran War
(MENAFN) Germany and Brazil called on Monday for stronger diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, emphasizing the need for a negotiated solution, as stated by reports.
Speaking at a press briefing in Hanover alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said both governments were actively supporting efforts to secure a rapid diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.
Lula voiced concern over the broader regional consequences of the conflict, including its impact on Lebanon and escalating tensions in the region. He also warned about the worsening humanitarian and political situation affecting Palestinians, stating: “We are deeply concerned about the risks posed by the conflict in Iran and the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon. The survival of the Palestinian state and its people remains under threat,” according to reports.
Meanwhile, diplomatic sources cited by Pakistani officials indicated that Iran is expected to participate in a second round of talks with the United States in Islamabad, despite ongoing instability linked to developments around the Strait of Hormuz.
Two Pakistani sources familiar with mediation efforts said the Iranian delegation could arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, although Tehran has not made any official confirmation of its participation.
The delegation is expected to mirror the team involved in earlier discussions earlier this month, reportedly led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Speaking at a press briefing in Hanover alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said both governments were actively supporting efforts to secure a rapid diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.
Lula voiced concern over the broader regional consequences of the conflict, including its impact on Lebanon and escalating tensions in the region. He also warned about the worsening humanitarian and political situation affecting Palestinians, stating: “We are deeply concerned about the risks posed by the conflict in Iran and the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon. The survival of the Palestinian state and its people remains under threat,” according to reports.
Meanwhile, diplomatic sources cited by Pakistani officials indicated that Iran is expected to participate in a second round of talks with the United States in Islamabad, despite ongoing instability linked to developments around the Strait of Hormuz.
Two Pakistani sources familiar with mediation efforts said the Iranian delegation could arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, although Tehran has not made any official confirmation of its participation.
The delegation is expected to mirror the team involved in earlier discussions earlier this month, reportedly led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment