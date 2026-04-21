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First Poster Of 10Th Global Fashion And Design Week Noida 2026 Released At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The first official poster of the 10th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2026 was grandly released at Marwah Studios, Film City, marking the beginning of yet another iconic international fashion event. The much-awaited fashion extravaganza is scheduled to be held from 2nd to 4th April 2026.
Organized under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and ICMEI, the event is recognized as the biggest academic fashion week in the world.
Addressing the gathering during the poster release ceremony, Dr. Marwah expressed his enthusiasm and pride in announcing the event. He stated,“Global Fashion and Design Week Noida has become a powerful platform for young designers and creative minds from across the globe. It is not just a fashion week, but a celebration of innovation, culture, and artistic excellence. We are committed to providing international exposure and opportunities to emerging talent.”
The 10th edition promises to be a spectacular showcase of creativity and global collaboration, with participation from 250 designers presenting 750 dresses and 150 furniture designs. The event will witness representation from 92 countries, making it a truly international affair.
Spread across 9 halls of Marwah Studios, the three-day festival will feature 90 rounds of fashion shows, offering an immersive experience of global fashion trends and design excellence. An extensive team of around 300 professionals has been working tirelessly for more than three months to curate and prepare this grand event.
Global Fashion and Design Week Noida continues to set new benchmarks in the fashion and design industry, reinforcing its status as a premier platform for academic excellence, innovation, and international cultural exchange.
Organized under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and ICMEI, the event is recognized as the biggest academic fashion week in the world.
Addressing the gathering during the poster release ceremony, Dr. Marwah expressed his enthusiasm and pride in announcing the event. He stated,“Global Fashion and Design Week Noida has become a powerful platform for young designers and creative minds from across the globe. It is not just a fashion week, but a celebration of innovation, culture, and artistic excellence. We are committed to providing international exposure and opportunities to emerging talent.”
The 10th edition promises to be a spectacular showcase of creativity and global collaboration, with participation from 250 designers presenting 750 dresses and 150 furniture designs. The event will witness representation from 92 countries, making it a truly international affair.
Spread across 9 halls of Marwah Studios, the three-day festival will feature 90 rounds of fashion shows, offering an immersive experience of global fashion trends and design excellence. An extensive team of around 300 professionals has been working tirelessly for more than three months to curate and prepare this grand event.
Global Fashion and Design Week Noida continues to set new benchmarks in the fashion and design industry, reinforcing its status as a premier platform for academic excellence, innovation, and international cultural exchange.
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