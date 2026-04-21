Kazakhstan, France Discuss Resuming Direct Flights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport Saltanat Tompiyeva and Permanent Representative of France to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Florence Cormon-Veyssière discussed the possible resumption of air services between the two countries, Trend reports via the committee.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS-2026) in Marrakech, Morocco. The sides reviewed key issues on the international aviation agenda, including cooperation within ICAO, coordination of approaches on priority areas for civil aviation development, and prospects for strengthening strategic ties with French National School of Civil Aviation (ENAC).

Particular attention was paid to expanding partnership with ENAC in personnel training, professional development, and the introduction of advanced practices and technologies in the sector.

The discussions also focused on aviation safety, harmonization of national regulations with ICAO standards and recommended practices, and further development of human capital in the industry.

Tompiyeva highlighted importance of expanding cooperation with France as a key player in the global aviation system and pointed out the need for closer coordination among ICAO member states to ensure sustainable development of the sector.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing engagement within ICAO.

Prior to the pandemic, Kazakhstan's Air Astana operated three weekly flights on the Astana-Paris route.