Business Ideas Under ₹1 Lakh Investment: 5 Profitable Ventures You Can Start Today

Start a profitable business with under ₹1 lakh using ideas like dropshipping, home bakery, packaged water supply, photography, and event planning. Low investment, high potential ventures for beginners.

In the dropshipping business, you don't need to keep any products in stock. You act as a middleman between the seller and the customer online, earning a commission. You must know digital marketing. Instead of selling everything, pick a niche like pet supplies or kitchen gadgets. Choosing lightweight, high-value items will also cut down your shipping costs.

You can start a home bakery using your existing oven and fridge. Taking special orders for birthdays and parties can really grow your business. Since this is a food business, getting an FSSAI registration is a must. Another idea is to tie up with a water plant to supply bottles under your own brand.

Or, you can set up a small plant for around ₹80,000 to supply water cans locally. Remember, the ISI mark is mandatory for packaged water.

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You can start a photography service by buying a good camera. Taking a professional course or doing an internship will help you learn the tricks of the trade. A good camera alone isn't enough; you'll need lenses like a 50mm or 85mm for portraits and a 24-70mm for wide-angle shots. It's also essential to know how to use the latest AI tools for easy photo editing.

You can start this business by organising small functions and birthday parties. Build a good network of lighting, sound, and decoration vendors to host events smoothly. Food is key to a successful event, so find reliable caterers. When you give a price quote to a client, always add a 5-10% buffer for unexpected costs. Also, talk to hotels and resorts in advance to get venues at a good price.

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